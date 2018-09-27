The Indian selectors have postponed their meeting to select the Indian Test squad for the upcoming series against West Indies. The selectors want to test the fitness of Ishant Sharma and R Ashwin.

While off-spinner R Ashwin suffered a hip injury during the third Test in England, Ishant hobbled off the field with a sprain in left ankle.

According to reports, Indian captain Virat Kohli will also undergo the mandatory yo-yo test as the selectors are keen to gauge his fitness levels before taking a call. They might extend his rest as the Australian series follows this short home stint.

Changes to be made at the top

There are also reports which suggest that Shikhar Dhawan's time is up at the Test level and that Mayank Agarwal would finally get a look in. Young opener Prithvi Shaw, who was drafted into the squad for the England series, could also get a go at the top of the order and could accompany KL Rahul at the top of the order.

There has been an official note which was signed by acting BCCI secretary Amitabh Choudhary and was accessed by Indian Express, the five selectors were scheduled to meet in New Delhi on Wednesday morning. The main "agenda" on the notice read, "to select the team for two match Test series against West Indies — 1st Test at Rajkot from 4th October, 2nd test at Hyderabad from 12th October 2018."

This delay could give the selectors a chance to look at other options and they are keen to test out other spinning options in Jayant Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, and Shahbaz Nadeem.

There is the middle order conundrum which the selectors would want to solve. Hanuma Vihari was picked ahead of Karun Nair. The Karnataka batsman has been appointed the captain of the Board President's XI to take on West Indies. If Kohli is indeed rested a spot opens up and with plenty of options doing the rounds, all eyes will be on the selectors to get in the perfect name.