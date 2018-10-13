Every time the Indian captain Virat Kohli walks out to bat, he exudes a sense of calmness and control. There is a feeling of inevitability to his runs and such has been his prolific run that any failure seems an anomaly.

He has always enjoyed leadership and it seems to have bolstered his credentials with the bat and takes the lead whenever he marches out on the ground with the willow. He has tossed plenty of records by the wayside and during his knock of 45 runs against the Windies on the second day of the Hyderabad Test, the Indian captain became the most prolific captain from Asia with the bat. He raced past Misbah ul Haq and now holds the record all by himself.

Kohli's prolific run as the captain of the side

In 42 matches as the captain of India, Virat Kohli has scored 4,233 runs at an average of 65. He is well clear of Misbah, who had scored 4,214 runs in 56 matches at an average of 51.39. While Misbah picked up eight centuries on the way, Kohli already has 17 centuries to his name.

"They (Windies) are going to come back strong and hard at us since it is just two-match series. We are aware of the fact and we have to be on top of our game and make sure that anything difficult situation we face we should come out of it with sensible cricket," Kohli said before the match.

He hit the nail on the head as the visitors showed significant improvement as they amassed 311 runs in the first innings and then picked up wickets at regular intervals.

Roston Chase starred with the bat with a brilliant century and he was given great company by Jason Holder. For India, Umesh Yadav was the wrecker-in-chief as he walked away with six wickets.

Holder was impressive with the ball as well as he kept pegging away outside off and kept asking questions. He got rid of KL Rahul and then sent back Virat Kohli.