It has been some introduction to international cricket for young Prithvi Shaw. A Test cap at the age of 18, a century soon after and then a 70. He walked away with the man of the series award in only his debut appearance and it seems as if he is in line for an ODI debut as well.

If reports from Indian Express are to be believed, the management and the selectors are very keen to try out new players and rotate the senior and established names as they build a side for the World Cup next year. As such, they are very keen to give Prithvi a nod to walk out and face the new ball with Rohit Sharma in the upcoming ODI series against West Indies.

Prithvi is likely to be named in the squad for the last three ODIs.

Shikhar and Rohit remain the number 1 opening combination

Although Shikhar Dhawan and Rohit Sharma remain the number 1 choice as the opening pair, the selectors want to try out new players for different roles and to also rest the senior players.

"With an eye to the World Cup, the main focus was how to rotate players. In fact, more than rotation, it would be more about how to save our key players. That's why you would see the likes of Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Hardik Pandya, Mohammad Shami in and out of the squad, not playing regularly. The players who are important for all formats will be adequately taken care of. Going ahead also, these things will keep happening," a source was as quoted by the Indian Express.

This decision to mix and match players was taken in the review meeting last week which was attended the selectors, captain Virat Kohli, coach Ravi Shastri, Rohit Sharma and Ajinkya Rahane.

"He (Shaw) is born to play cricket. He's been playing since the age of eight in the maidans of Mumbai. You can see all that hard work showing. He's a spectator's delight. There's a bit of Sachin there, a bit of Viru in him and when he walks there's a bit of Lara as well," head coach Ravi Shastri told about Shaw after his brilliant performance in the Test series.