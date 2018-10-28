At one stage during the 3rd ODI, the Indian bowlers had reduced West Indies to 217 for 8. They got rid of an in-form Shai Hope and had only the tail to deal with. However, as has been the case right through the ODI series, the visitors refused to throw in the towel.

Ashley Nurse opened his shoulders and along with Kemar Roach stitched a partnership worth 56 runs as they eventually ended with a score of 283 for nine.

"I think we bowled well as a unit, till the 35th over we were pretty good. Yes, we gave a little bit of runs in the end, so may be that could be the difference. Overall, the bowling performance was not too bad. They played well and you have to give credit to the batsmen. It's a combination of both," Jasprit Bumrah, who made a comeback, said at the post-match press conference on Saturday.

'They batted well lower down the order'

The Indian bowling has been put under pressure on a consistent basis in this series and Saturday was no different. They kept picking up the top order batsmen but failed to drive home the advantage as the middle-order and the lower order have kept scoring the decisive runs.

"If you say that their bowlers made 90 runs, then Jason Holder is an all-rounder. They batted well down the order," Bumrah said.

Like Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar too was making a return to the team but did not have a great outing. Ashley Nurse took to his bowling and along with Kemar Roach, smacked him for 21 runs in the 49th to ensure the high total. Bhuvneshwar finished with figures of 1 for 70 in his quota of overs.

Bumrah, however, defended his partner and said that such days do happen.

"Bhuvi started well, but in the middle or in the end (went for runs), it can happen sometimes. When you bowl at the depth, it is difficult. It is not necessary that all bowlers will click every-time," he said.