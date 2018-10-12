India take on West Indies in the second and final Test of the ongoing series at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium from Friday, October 12.

When is the match and how to watch it live

The first day's play in Hyderabad will start at 9:30 am IST and 5 am BST.

Star Sports 1, Star Sports Hindi, and Star Sports Tamil will provide live television coverage of the match in India. The live stream will be available on Hotstar.

Hyderabad Test preview

India claiming a comfortable win and wrapping up the home series 2-0 seems to be an inevitable result after their record-breaking win in the first Test in Rajkot.

The tourists, in the absence of captain Jason Holder, were pedestrian, getting bowled out twice in less than a day's play. West Indies allowed India to score 649 and failed to cross 200 in both their innings — an insipid performance that showcased the gulf in class between the two sides.

Prithvi Shaw scored a dominant ton on Test debut after which captain Virat Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja reached the three-figure mark.

Kraigg Brathwaite-led side missed Holder and pacer Kemar Roach as their bowlers, including seasoned campaigner Devendra Bishoo struggled to keep the Indians quiet.

Both Holder and Roach are expected to return the West Indies side for the second Test and the visitors would thus be hoping for a better show. The skipper would want their batsmen, especially the likes of Roston Chase and Brathwaite, to show better application and survive against the quality Indian attack.

On the other hand, India are likely to go in with an unchanged playing XI as they have named the same 12-man squad from the Rajkot Test.

Focus will be on vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane as the Mumbai batsman would be hoping to regain form ahead of the all-important Australia tour, starting November.

KL Rahul, who did not trouble the scorers in Rajkot, will be looking to make up for the failure and add to the West Indies woes in Hyderabad.

Pitch and playing conditions

Hyderabad will provide some respite for the players from both teams as the temperature is expected to be in the early 30s, unlike Rajkot where the heat and humidity made it difficult for the teams.

The wicket is expected to play out like Rajkot — offer assistance to spinners after good batting conditions on the first two days.

Team News - Probable playing XIs

India: Virat Kohli ©, Prithvi Shaw, KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, R Ashwin, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Kuldeep Yadav.

West Indies: Jason Holder ©, Kraigg Brathwaite, Kieran Powell, Shai Hope, Sunil Ambris, Shimron Hetmeyer, Roston Chase, Shane Dowrich (wk), Kemar Roach, Devendra Bishoo, Shannon Gabriel

2nd Test: India vs West Indies TV guide