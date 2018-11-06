India take on the West Indies in the second of the ongoing three-match series at the Ekana International Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on Tuesday, November 6.

When does the match start and how to watch it live

The second T20I between India and the West Indies will start at 7 pm IST and 2:30 pm IST.

Star Sports 1, Star Sports Hindi and Star Sports Tamil will provide live television coverage of the match in India. The live stream of the match will be available on Hotstar and Jio TV.

2nd T20I preview

After sealing the first T20I in Kolkata on Sunday, India will be hoping to complete a series win amid the ongoing Diwali festivities in the country.

West Indies' performance at the Eden Gardens was a big letdown, considering their exploits in the shortest format of the game. After being put into bat, the West Indies managed only 109 in their quota of 20 overs.

Shai Hope and Denesh Ramdin failed to click as openers while Shimron Hetmyer missed out after impressing in the ODI series. All-rounder Kieron Pollard, who came in at No. 4, threw away a decent start, following which the middle order collapsed.

West Indies managed to get to the three-figure mark, thanks to a 22-run stand between Fabian Allen and Keemo Paul.

Carlos Brathwaite's men need a better batting show if they are to take the series into the decider in Chennai.

The West Indies though will be motivated by their bowling performance, especially Oshane Thomas' opening burst. The young pacer troubled the Indian top-order, removing opener Shikhar Dhawan and Rohit Sharma and gave his team an outside chance in a small target of 109.

Skipper Rohit would be hoping the top-order failure was just a one-off. KL Rahul and Manish Pandey, who have seemingly lost their ODI spots, need to step up and contribute if they are to remain in contention for the shortest format of the game.

Krunal Pandya, who shone on debut with both the bat and the ball in Kolkata, will be hoping to impress once again. India may be an extra spinner as Yuzvendra Chahal is likely to join Kuldeep Yadav and Pandya.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who was rested for the first T20I, is likely to replace Umesh Yadav, who was ordinary with the ball on Monday.

Pitch and playing conditions

Dew might play a major role in today's game at the Ekana Cricket Stadium, considering the Lucknow weather in November. However, the hosts are unlikely to be familiar with the conditions at the venue, which will be hosting its first limited-overs game.

Predicted playing XIs

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant (wk), Manish Pandey, Dinesh Karthik, Krunal Pandya, Kuldeep Yadav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal.

West Indies: Carlos Brathwaite (c), Shai Hope, Darren Bravo, Shimron Hetmyer, Sherfane Rutherford, Kieron Pollard, Denesh Ramdin (wk), Fabian Allen, Keemo Paul, Oshane Thomas, Khary Pierre.