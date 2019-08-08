Team India will take on West Indies for the first ODI match of the West Indies tour at the Guyana National Stadium on Thursday. After completing a clean sweep in the T20 series India will be riding high on confidence whereas the West Indies team need to make a comeback after their dismal performance in the T20 series.

Preview, Prediction and Schedule

India is having a pretty easy time out against the Caribbean side. The likes of Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma are in tremendous form. After having a magnificent ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 with the bat, both players will be looking forward to scoring big in the ODI series. Indian wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant after having poor outings in the first two fixtures is also back in form. With the inclusion of Shikhar Dhawan in the ODI side after he got ruled out of the World Cup due to injury, India will be looking forward to having a perfect start to the series.

On the other hand, the West Indies team need to bounce back in form in order to avoid another drubbing by India. They will be relieved to get their talismanic opener, Chris Gayle, back in the squad but they clearly need their batsmen to deliver for the team.

The Men in Blue are clearly the favourites to win the match as their weaker opponents have a lot to work on. Chris Gayle who is back in the squad after the Caribbean's World Cup exit will bolster their batting attack and pose a major challenge for India.

The India-West Indies match will start at 7 pm according to IST.

TV listings and Live Streaming

The match will be telecasted on Sony Ten 1 and Sony Ten 3. The live streaming can be watched on SonyLIV.