As the country enjoyed Indian cricket team's massive victory against the Pakistan cricket team, actor Ranveer Singh seemed to be having a blast at the match venue. Ranveer, who is currently shooting for Kabir Khan's '83, had gone to witness the live action of the India – Pakistan clash in Manchester.

From what social media tells us, Ranveer Singh seemed to be having the time of his life while witnessing the match and fanboying over Indian cricketers he has grown up watching. Ranveer Singh and Sunil Gavaskar channelled their inner Shammi Kapoor as they danced to his legendary song – Badan pe sitare lapete huye.

Soon after shaking a leg with Sunil Gavaskar, Ranveer Singh met another legendary cricketer – Harbhajan Singh. The duo not only had some playful moments but also got snapped in Shah Rukh Khan's legendary pose. Ranveer was also seen posing with a Pakistani anchor, where his selfie was photobombed by former Pakistan cricket team captain – Wasim Akram.

Not just this, when India won the match, it was Ranveer Singh who rushed up to Virat Kohli and gave him a tight, pyaarbhari jhappi. The bromance became one of the highlights of the match as Kohli's wife – Anushka Sharma – was once rumoured to be dating Ranveer Singh. Anushka Sharma too posed with fans, one of whom shared a picture with the NH10 actress.

Ranveer Singh also has developed a cricket connection as the actor would be seen playing the role of legendary cricketer and former Indian team's captain Kapil Dev. Directed by Kabir Khan, the film titled '83, will mostly be shot in Scotland and India. Deepika Padukone would be seen playing Kapil Dev's wife, Romi Bhatia, in the film.