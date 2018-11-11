India take on arch-rivals Pakistan in their second group-stage encounter of Women's World T20 2018 at the Providence Stadium in Guyana on Sunday, November 11.

When does the match start and how to watch it live

The Women's World T20 match will start at 11 am local time, 8:30 pm IST and 4 pm BST.

Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD will provide live television coverage of the match. The live stream will be available on Hotstar.

India vs Pakistan preview

India head into the much-anticipated clash against arch-rivals Pakistan on the back of a thumping win over New Zealand in their Group B opener of the Twenty20 tournament in the Carribean.

Harmanpreet Kaur's 51-ball 103 and teenager Jemimah Rodrigues' matured fifty helped India post a mammoth total of 194 on the board after which spinners Poonam Yadav and Dayalan Hemalatha skittled New Zealand's chase by picking up six wickets between them.

India start as the overwhelming favourites to beat Pakistan in Sunday's clash, considering their all-round effort against New Zealand.

Pakistan, on the other hand, were handed a 52-run thrashing by former champions, Australia in their Group B opener. With veteran spinner Sana Mir failing to get among the wickets, the Women in Green conceded 165.

Javeria Khan-led Pakistan's batting crumbled on Friday as they were unable to stitch partnerships and eventually fell well short of the target

While openers Ayesha Zafar and Nahida Khan fell for single-digit scores, Omaima Sohail and Bismah Maroof failed to convert starts into big knocks.

Pakistan would be hoping for a better batting show against the Indian team, which should be high on confidence after the opening-day win. Khan's team can take confidence from their win over India in World T20 2016 but they have lost three on the trot ever since.

Pakistan have managed to win only two of their 10 meetings against India in T20Is and they are facing another uphill task in the big Group B clash in Guyana.

Squads

India: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Smriti Mandhana, Taniya Bhatia, Ekta Bisht, Dayalan Hemalatha, Mansi Joshi, Veda Krishnamurthy, Anuja Patil, Poonam Yadav, Mithali Raj, Arundhati Reddy, Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Radha Yadav.

Pakistan: Javeria Khan (c), Aiman Anwer, Aliya Riaz, Anam Amin, Ayesha Zafar, Bismah Maroof, Diana Baig, Muneeba Ali, Nahida Khan, Nashra Sandhu, Natalia Pervaiz, Nida Dar, Sana Mir, Sidra Nawaz, Umaima Sohail.

India vs Pakistan: Women's World T20 TV channels