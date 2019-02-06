New Zealand seems to have finally come to the party as the format has changed to T20 and the hosts have smashed the Indian bowlers all around the park in the first match in Wellington.

Indian captain Rohit Sharma won the toss and asked New Zealand to bat first because he fancies his side as a chasing team. Rishabh Pant made his return to the playing XI and so did Krunal Pandya. This meant that KKR duo Shubman Gill and Kuldeep Yadav had to sit out as India also opted for a sixth bowling option in Vijay Shankar.

New Zealand, meanwhile, dropped James Neesham and asked Tim Seifert to open with Colin Munro. This decision of skipper Kane Williamson turned out to be a masterstroke as the two openers set the stage on fire showing no mercy to the Indian bowlers.

After scoring only 4 runs in the first over off Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Munro took a fancy to Khaleel Ahmed hitting him for two boundaries. Seifert then joined the party from the next over and smashed every bowler. Munro followed it up by hitting Khaleel for 16 runs in the next over. The left-hand batsman's vigil was ended by Krunal Pandya on 34 off 20 deliveries.

But the onslaught did not stop as Seifert took over and smashed Krunal for 17 runs in a single over. Seifert played Yuzvendra Chahal with ease hitting him for sixes and boundaries but eventually perished on 84 when he was bowled by Khaleel trying to swing across the line.

Then Kane Williamson took over hitting Hardik Pandya for two sixes but his partner Daryl Mitchell failed to make it count courtesy an outstanding catch by Dinesh Karthik at long on. India added a second quick wicket when Chahal came back and picked up Williamson of the very next ball.

A lot of activity happened in quick time giving Twitterati plenty to talk about and they came up with some hilarious responses to the action.

This man may have got Seifert's spelling wrong.