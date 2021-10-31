The Indian squad is all set to face New Zealand in its second match in the T20 World Cup today. After a massive defeat by the Pakistan team in their first match, India has been under tremendous pressure to choose the best squad. Virat Kohli spoke about "sixth bowling option" and added that Hardik Pandya should be fit to bowl one or two overs. Let's take a look at the when and where of the match.

When and where to watch

The match would start at 7:30 pm on October 31, 2021. One can stream the match online on Online on Hotstar and TV on Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 3. The match can also be watched on TV on Star Sports.

Indian squad

Virat Kohli (captain), Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakravarthy, Shardul Thakur, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper) and Rahul Chahar.

New Zealand team

New Zealand Kane Williamson (captain), Martin Guptill, Daryl Mitchell, Devon Conway, Tim Seifert (wicket-keeper), James Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Trent Boult, Tim Southee, Mark Chapman, Adam Milne, Kyle Jamieson and Todd Astle.

Virat Kohli backs Mohammad Shami

After India's defeat in the match against Pakistan, Mohammad Shami was subjected to immense hate and trolling on social media. Many accused the bowler of taking money to lose the match. Virat Kohli has come out in support of Mohammad Shami and said, "To me, attacking someone over their religion is the most pathetic thing that a human being can do. Everyone has the right to voice their opinion over what they feel about a certain situation, but I personally have never ever even thought of discriminating (against) anyone over their religion. That's a very sacred and personal thing to every human being."

Kohli further said, "They have no understanding of the fact that someone like Mohammad Shami has won India a number of matches in the last few years and he has been our primary bowler with Jasprit Bumrah, when it comes to making an impact in games. We stand by him fully. We are backing him 200 per cent, and all those who have attacked him can come with more force if they want to. Our brotherhood, our friendship within the team, nothing can be shaken."