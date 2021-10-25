Celebrities, cricketers, and politicians have condemned the online trolling of cricketer Mohammad Shami over his performance on Sunday's match against Pakistan in Dubai.

India's Humiliating Defeat

Pakistan defeated India by 10 wickets on the T20 World Cup despite being underdogs. India's performance came under severe criticism for the team's lack of fighting spirit.

Having batted first, India put 151 runs on board after much struggle. On its turn, Pakistan chased the target with ease and without losing a single wicket. Mohammad Rizwan and Babar Azam's brilliant performance helped the Men in Green to cross the winning line with 13 balls to spare.

Shami was the expensive among the bowlers and netizens targeted him for India's loss against its arch-rivals. Many singled him out and mercilessly abused him over his poor performance. Some even crossed all the limits by asking him to leave the country and settle in Pakistan.

This abuse has been condemned by politicians, critics, and celebrities. From Rahul Gandhi to Harbhajan Singh, many have extended support to the cricketer.

Check out their tweets supporting Shami below:

Sachin Tendulkar: When we support #TeamIndia, we support every person who represents Team India.

@MdShami11 is a committed, world-class bowler. He had an off day like any other sportsperson can have.

I stand behind Shami & Team India.

Venkatesh Prasad: 355 International wickets. It is India that beats in the heart of anyone representing India. And Mohammad Shami has been an outstanding and yet unsung servant of Indian cricket. More power to him.

Irfan Pathan: Even I was part of #IndvsPak battles on the field where we have lost but never been told to go to Pakistan! I'm talking about of few years back. THIS CRAP NEEDS TO STOP. #Shami

Harbhajan Turbanator: We love you @MdShami11 #Shami

Rahul Gandhi: Mohammad #Shami we are all with you.

These people are filled with hate because nobody gives them any love. Forgive them.

ದೊಡ್ಡ ಗಣೇಶ್ | Dodda Ganesh: Mohd Shami is a champion bowler. Any player can have an off day. People who're targeting him can't be cricket fans. Let's end this toxicity. In solidarity with #Shami #T20WorldCup

Sanjay Jha: The real losers are the dirty morons who are abusing our cricketers.

This is the true character of the right-wing and their hate-mongers.

#Shami

Chinmayi Sripaada: Take the knee for #Shami

Yuzvendra Chahal: We are so proud of you

@MdShami11 bhaiya Flag of India

Kirti Azad: I fully endorse your views

@IrfanPathan It is shameful that our great Indian cricketer

#Shami is trolled. The team consists of 11 players on the field

and 5 on the benches.

#INDvPAK #Kohli

Virender Sehwag: The online attack on Mohammad Shami is shocking and we stand by him. He is a champion and Anyone who wears the India cap has India in their hearts far more than any online mob. With you Shami. Agle match mein dikado jalwa.