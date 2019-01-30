After clinching the five-match ODI series in three matches, India takes on New Zealand in the fourth match on January 31 in Hamilton.

When and where to watch the match on TV, online

The fourth ODI between New Zealand and India will start at 3 pm local time, 7:30 am IST and 2 am GMT.

Star Sports 1, Star Sports Hindi 1 and their corresponding HD channels will provide the live television coverage of the match in English and Hindi respectively. Live streaming will be available on Hotstar.

India vs New Zealand preview

India has been in scintillating form in the Southern Hemisphere, first beating Australia and now breaching the previously unconquerable Kiwi shores.

Heading into the fourth match of the series, India has already taken an unassailable 3-0 lead and can afford to try out a few things with the World Cup in mind. One spot that is readily vacant is that of skipper Virat Kohli.

The captain has left the team and is holidaying with his wife Anushka Sharma which opens up the possibility of Shubman Gill making his debut in the international circuit. The KKR player knows the conditions well having won the player of the series award last year in the U-19 World Cup.

The team management has managed to create an atmosphere of healthy competition in the Indian dressing room and it bodes well for Indian cricket that players are performing well whenever given the opportunity to.

Thus it will be an interesting headache for the team management to pick the 11 on Wednesday.

For New Zealand, they have problems aplenty and will want to address their top-order failures first. They have consistently lost two wickets in the first ten overs and the openers will be keen to return to form on a ground where scores in excess of 300 are normal.

Skipper Kane Williamson will also want to get back his touch and he is due a big score. New Zealand will hope that their captain can anchor the innings in Hamilton, allowing the stroke-makers around him to express themselves.

The bowlers will also be under pressure as they have hardly troubled the Indians in the middle overs. But they have not been helped by the lack of scoreboard pressure. In the absence of Kohli, Wednesday will be a good chance for the Kiwi attack to make inroads into the Indian middle order.

