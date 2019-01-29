After leading India to a memorable victory over New Zealand in the ODI series, captain Virat Kohli has already switched on the vacation mode as he has been rested from the rest of the ODI and T20I series.

On Tuesday, Kohli shared a picture with wife Anushka Sharma in which they were seen boarding a private plane. "Travels with her," the Team India captain captioned the image.

The captain is in dark colours, while the Bollywood star is donning lighter shades.

Kohli tried to hide the destination but the number on the jet - ZK-RXD - eventually revealed it. They travelled from Queenstown to Napier.

The couple has been spending time together both in Australia and New Zealand and Virat's timeline is flooded with images of them, along with the team's pictures. Anushka too has been sharing images of the sights of New Zealand. Her Instagram stories have also been funny videos of the Indian captain.

The captain admitted that he was looking forward to the break as it has been a very hectic tour. "I haven't had a break for a long time. It's been a very hectic Australian tour and now I go on a break very happy 3-0 up sealing the series," Kohli said at the post-match presentation after the 3rd ODI.

"I can relax and enjoy my break. Someday someone has to take your place and that's how the game goes. I'm pretty happy contributing for the team as much as I can," he added.