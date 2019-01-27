After convincingly beating New Zealand in the first two ODIs, India prepares to clinch the series in the third ODI at Mount Maunganui on January 28.

The third ODI between New Zealand and India will start at 3 pm local time, 7:30 am IST and 2 am GMT.

Star Sports 1, Star Sports Hindi 1 and their corresponding HD channels will provide the live television coverage of the match in English and Hindi respectively. Live streaming will be available on Hotstar.

India vs New Zealand preview

India has been literally unplayable in the five-match series against New Zealand thus far and will head into Monday's game with immense confidence.

The Indian bowlers have been unrelenting in their attack on the Kiwis and the top-order has not helped the hosts either. In both games of the series, the Indian quicks have made inroads into the New Zealand middle-order before the 10th over. This has allowed the spin twins of Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal to dominate.

The leg-spinning duo, called Kulcha, has picked up 12 wickets out of the 20 with Kuldeep taking 8 and Chahal taking 4. Even Kedar Jadhav has chipped in with a wicket in each game.

The batting was hardly tested in the first ODI but on Saturday, almost everyone chipped in with contributions. Dhawan continued his good form while Rohit undid his run of poor form against New Zealand. Skipper Virat Kohli will feel he is due a century in his last game of the tour before heading back home to rest up ahead of the World Cup.

For New Zealand, they have to reassess their formula ahead of the World Cup as they have hardly challenged India in their own den. Skipper Kane Williamson will be worried that his top order has been unable to deal with Mohammed Shami while his middle order has shown very little application against spin.

As for their bowling, picking up wickets in the middle overs has been a problem and they might recall Mitchell Santner into the playing XI in place of Colin de Grandhomme.

