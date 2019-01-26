India's juggernaut in the Southern Hemisphere continues as they have comprehensively defeated New Zealand in the second ODI at Mount Maunganui by 90 runs. This victory is Team India's first ever on Republic Day.

Earlier in the day, Virat Kohli won the toss and elected to bat first. He spoke about trying to set a total and throwing up the challenge of defending scores to his bowlers. Kohli's team got a terrific start as the opening pair of Shikhar Dhawan and Rohit Sharma put on a massive 154-run stand. Both batsmen got half-centuries and Rohit was unlucky to miss out on his 23rd ODI ton.

Kohli and Ambati Rayudu also contributed but the score was propelled to 324 largely due to the finishing brilliance of MS Dhoni and Kedar Jadhav. Dhoni scored an unbeaten 48 off 33 balls while Jadhav finished with 22 off 10.

Defending 325, New Zealand did not get off to a good start as the Indian pacers got into the middle order early. Bhuvneshwar Kumar dismissed Martin Guptill and then Kane Williamson chopped on a Mohammed Shami delivery.

Following that, the spinners once again took over. First, Yuzvendra Chahal removed Colin Munro and then Dhoni's lightning hands had Ross Taylor stumped off Jadhav.

It was the Kuldeep Yadav show after that. His first wicket has a lesson in guile and flight as he trapped Tom Latham plumb in front by beating him in the air. He followed it up by outfoxing Colin de Grandhomme who was in a mood to attack. His next two wickets were of successive deliveries as he dismissed Henry Nicholls and followed it up by bowling Ish Sodhi down the leg side.

A late charge from Doug Bracewell provided some entertainment to the crowd but proved to be academic in the grand scheme of things as Bhuvneshwar and Chahal knocked off the last two New Zealand wickets.

Twitterati went crazy with joy as India created history by winning their maiden match on January 26.

Virat Kohli: Jeet gye hum sir, kitne ml ka peg bnao?

Shastri: Kitne run se jite?

Virat: 90

Shastri:

Kohli:

Shastri:

Kohli: oh okkk *pours 90 ml* #NZvIND — DR. GILL (@ikpsgill1) January 26, 2019

Win by 90 Runs! First win for India on a Republic Day!!!!#RepublicDayIndia #NZvIND — Chandler Bing (@SarcasmChamp) January 26, 2019

Bowling with MS behind the stumps is like attempting Maths test with the help of RD Sharma. Best comment I have read today. #INDvNZ #NZvIND #CricBuzzLive #crickbuzz pic.twitter.com/laWbO8MH1H — Manish Kumar (@batman_ishh) January 26, 2019

Not to disrespect Kiwi batsmen but against @imkuldeep18 they are looking more like a club level cricketers#NZvIND — Abhishek Shekhawat (@abhi07cricket) January 26, 2019

Abe koi Bracewell ko out karo #NZvIND pic.twitter.com/zC2713o3y0 — Gaurav Pandey गौरव (@thegav123) January 26, 2019

Rayudu should learn something from Boult .. #justsaying#NZvIND — raj vijayan (@raj_vijayan) January 26, 2019

Trent Boult is the most entertaining batsman ever. ?? #NZvIND — सुयश स्वरूप சுயஷ் ஸ்வரூப் ??? (@sscomp32) January 26, 2019