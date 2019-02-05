The focus now shifts to the shortest format and despite India's run in ODIs, the T20I series will be closely fought. New Zealand have been dealt a body blow with the injury to Martin Guptill but in home conditions, the Kiwis will be formidable.

India, on the other hand, will be dependent on their top order and both Shikhar Dhawan and Rohit Sharma have been in prolific form in the recent past.

Stand-in captain Rohit Sharma needs only 36 runs to overtake Martin Guptill and become the leading run-scorer in T20Is. Also, he needs just two sixes to enter the club of batsmen with 100 sixes in this format. Both Chris Gayle and Martin Guptill currently have 103 sixes to their names.

Dhawan has been prolfic in this format

Shikhar Dhawan has been prolific in this format and since January 2018, he has scored 689 runs in 18 matches which is the most by any batsmen. He has enjoyed the true surfaces in overseas conditions, and his batting average in away conditions in 18.63 % better than his average at home.

We then shift our focus to India's X-factor in limited-overs cricket -- the wrist spinners in Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav. The spin twins are 2nd and 3rd on the list of bowlers to have picked the most number of wickets in this format since January 2017.

However, the Indian batting lineup has to be wary of Ish Sodhi as the leg-spinner has a decent record in this format. He has picked up 8 wickets against India in four T20Is, which is his second-best effort and this makes him the only spinner with so many wickets against an Indian batting order.

Historically, New Zealand has enjoyed the conditions at Wellington and the team has won six out of the 9 T20Is played at the Westpac Stadium. Also, they have a good record against India in this format and have won 6 out of the 8 games played between the two sides.