Bangladesh entered their first multi-match series in India as underdogs. Still, their performance in the first Test was rather disappointing. Losing by an innings and 130 runs tells you how hopeless they were. But the result was also a product of India's brilliance. Once again the Indian pace attack showed their class and the Bangladeshi batsmen couldn't handle the heat.

India now have six straight victories in the ICC World Test Championship and are looking nearly impossible to beat. Let us now take a look at those 5 big factors that led to the result in the Indore Test.

Bangladesh's vulnerability against pace

Bangladesh too have adopted the Indian sub-continental teams' leaning towards playing on spin-friendly pitches. While this helps them defeat non-Asian teams at home, it keeps them unprepared for top-quality pace attacks. In the first Test also, the same phenomenon was witnessed.

While the Bangladesh batsmen played Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin decently, the pace bowlers were too hot to handle. This is one area where Bangladesh need to improve quickly.

Lack of good Test spinners for visitors

India, Pakistan and even Sri Lanka have good spinners in their respective line-ups. However, the Bangladesh spin bowling attack looks very ordinary without Shakib Al-Hasan. Mehidy Hasan Miraz has a good record in home conditions against sides from outside Asia but hardly makes an impact otherwise. Taijul too hasn't been very successful in tough conditions.

The lack of good-quality Test spinners who can trouble batsmen in good batting conditions came back to haunt Bangladesh in this match big time.

Lack of experience in Tigers' pace attack

The Bangladesh team that took the field in Indore has an exciting prospect in Abu Jayed. But he had no support. To do well in Indian conditions, a team needs to have some experience in their bowling line-up, especially among the seamers. Ebadat Hossein battled hard for no result. Both these bowlers have talent but they need nurturing.

To send two young pacers, without any senior to guide them, to play against the mighty Indian batting line-up is a recipe for trouble.

Weak top order

Over the years, opening the batting in India hasn't been too difficult as the ball doesn't swing that much and the pitches are devoid of grass. However, with the kind of pace attack India has now, things are very different. Seeing off the new ball is essential. Unfortunately for Bangladesh, their opening pair of Imrul Kayes and Shadman Islam were not up to the mark. It was the collapse of top order in the Test that played a key part in Bangladesh's defeat.