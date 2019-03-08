India suffered a 32 run defeat to Australia in the third One Day International (ODIs) at JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi on March 8.

Australia posted a total of 313 runs for the loss of five wickets. In response to them, the Men in Blue were bowled out for 281 runs in 48.2 overs. None of the Indian batsmen failed to showcase their best form, except Virat Kohli.

At this point of time, it should not be a surprise. The captain of Royal Challengers Bangalore scored 123 runs in 95 deliveries. His innings included 16 boundaries and one maximum. Unfortunately, the right handed batsman could not help India get over the line to win the match.

It was Virat Kohli's 41st century in One Day International and is now eight short of Sachin Tendulkar's record of 49 hundreds in the limited overs. He is now second in the list for most hundreds in ODIs. Virat Kohli's century against Australia was his 8th against the same opposition. He has now overtaken Sachin Tendulkar for the most number of hundreds scored against the world champions.

Twitter reacted to his yet another hundred and one of the Twitter users called him 'phenomenon'.

On India's defeat, Virat Kohli said: "We were looking forward to the chase, especially after we pulled things back. At one stage, we thought we would be chasing 350, but we pulled it back after Maxi's run out. We were optimistic, we were told there'll be dew at 7:30pm, but there's (laughs) been none of that! So I got that wrong, I guess.

"The wicket wasn't improving, so you had to make the most of whatever loose ball you got. Tried to do that for a decent time, but you have to take the odd risk, and with every wicket lost it gets more and more difficult. With three-down we had more chances, but at five-down, it was difficult."

"I got out, Vijay got out, and then there was no looking back. No team wants to loose early wickets, and we take pride in our cricket. We have strung partnerships after losing two wickets, but losing three in a bunch didn't happen. The guys who have got out, will try to make the most of the next opportunity."

"In terms of hitting the balls well, it was one of my finest innings, and even when we were three-down, I thought I had to play my game, the style that has gotten me to this level. But, I was disappointed getting out when the difference between balls and runs were only 20. We will have a few changes in the next couple of games, but the idea is to tell the boys to put in match-winning performances, and the boys will be looking to be in top form before the flight to England."

After three ODIs between India and Australia, the hosts lead the five match ODI series 2-1. The fourth ODI will be held on Sunday, March 10.