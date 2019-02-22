India will welcome Australia for a limited-overs tour which begins with a two-match T20I series starting on February 24.

When and where to watch the matches on TV, online

All matches will start from 7 pm local time and 2:30 pm BST. The individual match schedule is available below in the 'Full Schedule' section.

Star Sports 1 & HD1 (English) and Star Sports 3 & HD3 (Hindi) will provide live television coverage of the matches in India. The live stream will be available on Hotstar.

T20I series preview

After going undefeated in 10 successive bilateral T20 international series, India tasted defeat against New Zealand in their last outing after Dinesh Karthik fell short of pulling off another miraculous chase of 212 runs in the third T20 match. India thus conceded the series 2-1.

Australia comes into the series after humbling Sri Lanka at home in a two-match Test series but their last T20 encounter was against their hosts in November 2018. That series ended 1-1 with the Aussies winning the first match and losing the third. They were lucky to not lose the series as the second T20I got washed off when India was in an extremely commanding position.

Heading into the series, India was dealt a body blow when it was announced that Hardik Pandya's stiff lower back has ruled him out of the entire tour. But the hosts will be buoyed by the return of their skipper Virat Kohli. He has scored 488 runs against Australia in T20Is, which is the most for any batsman against any opposition in the game's shortest format.

The Australian skipper Aaron Finch also loves batting against India as he has scored more runs than any other batsmen against India in T20 international matches. If he scored 130 runs in this series, he will overtake the banned David Warner and become the highest run-getter for Australia in this format.

For India, the returning Jasprit Bumrah requires just five wickets to overtake Ravi Ashwin and become highest wicket-taker in the format. The pacer currently has 48 scalps while leg spinner Yuzvendra Chahal is not too far behind with 45.

Full Schedule of the T20I series

24/02/2019 (Sunday) 7 pm - Visakhapatnam: 1st T20

27/02/2019 (Wednesday) 7 pm - Bengaluru: 2nd T20

Global TV listings

Subcontinent

Star Sports UK BT Sport (BT Sport 1 HD) Australia Fox Sports, Seven Network South Africa

SuperSport Canada

ATN Cricket Plus (Asian Television Network), CBN USA Willow TV Caribbean ESPN Caribbean Bangladesh Gazi TV (GTV)

Squads

India: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli (C), Lokesh Rahul, Rishabh Pant, Dinesh Karthik, MS Dhoni (WK), Krunal Pandya, Vijay Shankar, Siddarth Kaul, Umesh Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mayank Markande

Australia: Aaron Finch (C), Alex Carey (WK), Usman Khawaja, Shaun Marsh, D Arcy Short, Marcus Stoinis, Pat Cummins, Glenn Maxwell, Jhye Richardson, Kane Richardson, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Peter Handscomb, Jason Behrendorff, Nathan Lyon, Ashton Turner, Adam Zampa