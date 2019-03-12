With the historic run chase in Mohali, Australia drew level in the five-match series against and the rubber will be played in Delhi on March 13.

Team news

The batsmen did not do much wrong but the bowlers underperformed collectively to allow Australia to chase down 359 runs with more than 2 overs to spare in the fourth ODI at the Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar returned to the playing XI for India but looked far from the bowler he has been for India. He clearly looks like someone whose rhythm has taken a hit due to the frequent breaks he has been given. Either injury or breaks due to niggles has affected him and his death bowling is not as effective as it used to be. But the management is unlikely to rest him for this game as his form is crucial to India's chances in the World Cup.

Jasprit Bumrah also had a rare off day with the ball and neither were the spin twins effective. Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav could not wreak their usual havoc as the former conceded 80 runs in his quota of 10 overs. The spinner, including Kedar Jadhav's 5 overs, conceded 188 runs in 25 overs. But all this could have been nullified had Rishabh Pant not missed an easy stumping chance when Ashton Turner was yet to take off and win Australia the game.

Pant will get another game to prove himself and he will have to pull up his socks to get selected in the World Cup squad ahead of Dinesh Karthik who is more reliable than the 21-year-old. India is likely to go in unchanged affording KL Rahul another chance at number 3 which means Virat Kohli will once again bat at number 4.

For Australia, Marcus Stoinis missed the last game due to injury and Turner grabbed the opportunity with both hands playing a quite remarkable innings that won Australia the match. Hence, it will be difficult to leave him out once the all-rounder returns. Shaun Marsh has not scored in this series so he might have to sit out in case the Aussies persist with Glenn Maxwell who offers similar qualities as Turner does but can also chip in with the ball.

Probable XIs

India: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli (C), Rishabh Pant, Kedar Jadhav, Vijay Shankar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah

Australia: Aaron Finch (C), Usman Khawaja, Shaun Marsh, Peter Handscomb, Glenn Maxwell, Ashton Turner, Alex Carey (WK), Pat Cummins, Jhye Richardson, Jason Behrendorff, Adam Zampa

Pitch and conditions

The Feroz Shah Kotla pitch has always been one that suits the spinners as the game progresses because of the dusty nature of the pitch. It is a historically low scoring ground where the team that wins the toss, bats first. The spinners come into the game as it progresses with the pitch getting slower and lower. Hence, expect the team winning the toss to bat first but do not rule out captain Kohli wanting to go back to his team's strength and electing to chase.

The weather in Delhi is expected to be cloudy with temperatures in the mid 20 degrees range during the afternoon. It is expected to get cooler in the evening but no rain is expected.