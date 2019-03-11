According to numbers, Mohali is Australia's favourite ground in India and when Ashton Turner's incredible innings stunned India, the visitors only vindicated the statistics.

India posted 358 on the board, grabbed two early wickets, then hit back again in the middle phase, but Ashton Turner's blinder on the back of a maiden century by Peter Handscomb. India fumbled a lot in the field, it was a tough day for Rishabh Pant, and captain Virat Kohli was not very impressed with the DRS. He said towards the end of the post-match presentation that DRS "was not consistent at all" and conceded that a review that didn't go India's way was a "game-changer" moment.

"We were not at our best, and we should have grabbed those chances and made the most of the opportunity when it came by. But the DRS call (when Turner was ruled not out on review for a caught behind when he was on 41 and Australia still needed 66 from 39 deliveries) as well, was a bit of a surprise for all of us. It's becoming more of a talking point every game. It's just not consistent at all, and that was a game-changer moment as well," Kohli said.

Identifies dew, Ashton Turner as critical elements

He also believed that there was excessive dew on the ground which made the job of the bowlers extremely tough, but also lauded Ashton Turner for an exceptional knock under pressure. The captain said that the pitch remained the same for the entire duration and despite, being on the wrong end of the dew for 2 successive matches, he could not use it as an excuse.

"We've been on the wrong side of the dew twice in two games, but that's not an excuse. Especially with five down, giving 10 runs an over, in the end, was a bit of a harsh pill to swallow, but, look, it was very difficult to bowl in the end. The guys tried their best, but Ashton played a hell of a knock," he added.

Australia have hit back after the defeats in the first two games, and now the series will be decided in the final match at Delhi. India have few problems to address and the captain needs to take charge of his men in what will be India's final ODI match before the World Cup.