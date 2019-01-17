After drawing the three-match series level in Adelaide, India takes on Australia in the third and final ODI in Melbourne on January 18.

When and where to watch the matches on TV, online

The match between India and Australia will start at 1:20 pm local time, 7:50 am IST and 2:20 am GMT.

Sony Six (English) and Sony Ten 3 (Hindi) will provide live television coverage of the matches in India. The live stream will be available on Sony Liv.

India vs Australia preview

India returned to winning ways at the Adelaide Oval following their defeat in Sydney and will be keen to carry on their good run into the World Cup.

Captain Virat Kohli scored a century yet again in a run chase but perhaps MS Dhoni's innings of 55 will please him more than his personal milestone and the team's victory. The former captain had come in for a lot of criticism for his batting form and inability to rotate strike but being present at the crease till the end will surely help his and his team's confidence.

The visitors will also be pleased with Dinesh Karthik's consistency in finishing innings and that will keep Kedar Jadhav out of the side. India will not need a sixth bowling option as Ravindra Jadeja, at number 7, is a 10-over bowler even on his off day.

The number 4 slot will once again be scrutinised in this game because Ambati Rayudu has not inspired confidence in this series thus far. Given that he has retired from domestic cricket and does not play any other format for the national team, his international performances in ODIs are his only barometers.

Mohammed Siraj is also likely to sit out after a disappointing debut and wither Khaleel Ahmed or Yuzvendra Chahal will come in for him. While Khaleel looks like a like-for-like replacement, the long boundaries at the Melbourne Cricket Ground could work in favour of Chahal, a third spinner.

Australia, on their part, looks settled as a batting unit but might mull a couple of changes in the bowling department. Peter Siddle has not been effective on his comeback which might see Billy Stanlake come in as the third seamer. Stanlake can bowl quick and might be an important cog in Australia's wheels in the middle overs. There is also a chance that wrist-spinner Adam Zampa is drafted into the playing XI in place of Nathan Lyon.

