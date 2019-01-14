After their reversal in Sydney, India will look to level the three-match series when they clash against Australia in the second ODI at Adelaide on January 15.

When and where to watch the matches on TV, online

The match between India and Australia will start at 1:50 pm local time, 8:50 am IST and 3:20 am GMT.

Sony Six (English) and Sony Ten 3 (Hindi) will provide live television coverage of the matches in India. The live stream will be available on Sony Liv.

India vs Australia preview

After creating history in the Test series, India was quickly brought down to earth by Australia in the first ODI at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

For the hosts, right-arm pacer Jhye Richardson was particularly with figures of 26-4 in ten overs. The Western Australian got the white ball to swing, which is a rare sight in modern cricket and also stretched the speedometer with his pace. His performance has put him in contention for Australia's World Cup side that boasts the likes of Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Josh Hazlewood and Andrew Tye.

But what must have pleased skipper Aaron Finch more was that his batsman came to the party. While Usman Khawaja and Shaun Marsh got steady half centuries, Peter Handscomb secured his number 5 spot with a brisk 73. All-rounders Marcus Stoinis and Glenn Maxwell also did their bit by finishing the innings and later chipping in with the ball.

For the visitors, it was a rare failure from the top order which exposed their brittle middle order. Although MS Dhoni made his first half-century since December 2017, he fed further fodder to his critics by failing to rotate the strike in an innings that lacked impetus.

Rohit Sharma, meanwhile, continued the new year like he finished 2018 and equalled Sourav Ganguly's tally on 22 ODI centuries on Saturday.

In the bowling department, Mohammed Shami impressed with the new ball as well as at the death where he executed the yorker with great precision. Kuldeep Yadav and Ravindra Jadeja also did well with the ball but India will desperately require Bhuvneshwar Kumar to come back into form.

