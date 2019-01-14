After the defeat at Sydney, India will take on Australia at Adelaide in the second ODI on January 15 and look to bounce back in the three-match series.

Team news

In the span of two days and one international match, the situation in Australian cricket has undergone a massive change. Suddenly, the batsmen look good and the bowlers, in the absence of a few rested players, are also stepping up.

Skipper Aaron Finch will be delighted that his middle order batted themselves into form and Australia will hope that the trio of Usman Khawaja, Shaun Marsh and Peter Handscomb can continue their good form. Wicketkeeper Alex Carey will continue to open the batting with the skipper.

In the absence of Mitchell Marsh, Marcus Stoinis and Glenn Maxwell stepped up to finish the innings very well. But the team management would want to make sure Maxwell gets to bat more balls than he did on Saturday as he is the team's x-factor.

Peter Siddle made his return to the Australian playing XI for the first time since 2010 and is likely to get another match despite being the least impressive of the three seamers.

For India, Dinesh Karthik got a game in place of Kedar Jadhav and that might be the only difficult selection call to be made ahead of the second ODI. The KKR skipper has been in good form finishing games for his country and IPL side but Jadhav adds value with the ball which might tempt the team management to opt for him. Ambati Rayudu's bowling action being reported also adds weight in Jadhav's favour.

All eyes will once again be on MS Dhoni after his innings in the first ODI received mixed responses. A unanimous view on Dhoni has been his continued struggle with strike rotation in the middle overs.

In the bowling department, Yuzvendra Chahal is set to once again miss out given Ravindra Jadeja - a spinner - is the only all-rounder India has in Hardik Pandya's absence. Although Vijay Shankar has been drafted in as Pandya's replacement, it is unlikely that he will get a game in Adelaide.

Among the pacers, Mohammed Shami impressed with the new ball and at the death with his precise execution of yorkers. But India will hope Bhuvneshwar Kumar can quickly find his rhythm as a lot depends on his presence at number 8 to strengthen the lower order.

Probable XIs

Australia: Aaron Finch (C), Usman Khawaja, Shaun Marsh, Peter Handscomb, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Alex Carey (WK), Jason Behrendorff, Jhye Richardson, Peter Siddle, Nathan Lyon

India: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli (C), Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni (WK), Dinesh Karthik, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Khaleel Ahmed

Pitch and Weather conditions

The pitch in Adelaide is expected to be flat and a lot of runs will be on offer. The white ball does not swing much and the under lights, the pitch might get quicker. It will be interesting to see what the captain who wins the toss decides to do.

Rain has followed the Indian team closely in this Australian summer. After playing spoilsport in the second T20 at Melbourne, rained ruined India's party at Sydney in the fourth Test match.

Thus, India will be worried as cloud cover is expected in Adelaide on Tuesday. It will be a hot day with temperatures around 35 degree Celsius when the match begins but conditions will cool down in the evening.