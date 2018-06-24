India face Argentina in the second match of 2018 Hockey Champions Trophy at BH & BC Hockey Stadium in Breda, Netherlands on Sunday, June 24.

When does the hockey match start and how to watch it live on TV, online

The fourth match of the ongoing six-team tournament will start at 12 pm local time, 3:30 pm IST and 11 pm BST.

Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD and DD Sports will provide live television coverage of the match in India. The live stream will be available on Hotstar.

India vs Argentina: Champions Trophy hockey preview

Last edition's runners-up, India are heading into their second match of the tournament after having thrashed arch-rivals Pakistan 4-0 on Saturday, June 23.

Goals from Ramandeep Singh, Dilpreet Singh, Mandeep Singh and Lalit Upadhyay helped Harendra Singh's men lay down an early marker.

India came with a disciplined effort as they made sure they had the majority of possession on Saturday. Ramandeep, who was not picked for India's Commonwealth Games campaign earlier this year, proved a point when he opened the scoring in the second quarter.

The Men in Blue added three more goals in the final six minutes of the tie even as Roelant Oltmans, the former India coach who is in charge of the Pakistan team, called his keeper off in search of goals.

Amit Rohidas, Harmanpreet, and Birendra Lakra came up with a solid effort at the back as they kept Pakistan striker at bay throughout the match.

Can India stop the reigning Olympic champions?

Buoyed by the win, the Indian team will look to end their losing streak against reigning Olympic champions Argentina. The Men in Blue have lost to their South American opponents twice in the last seven months — 1-0 defeat at Hockey World League semi-final last year and a 4-3 defeat at Sultan Azlan Shah Cup earlier this year.

The second-ranked side in the world are coming into the match on the back of a comfortable 2-1 win over hosts Netherlands on Saturday.

Star striker Gonzalo Peillat, who has been a thorn in the flesh for India in the recent past, got his name on the scoresheet along with Matias Paredes as the two helped Argentina come back from behind.

