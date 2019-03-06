Former India captain MS Dhoni is 33 runs short of reaching a milestone in international cricket.

MS Dhoni has so far accumulated 16967 runs across three formats, as per the report from NDTV. In the longer format of the game, MS Dhoni has scored 4,876 runs in Tests and 1,617 runs in T20Is. In One Day International (ODIs), MS Dhoni has scored 10,474 runs.

If MS Dhoni scores 33 runs in the third One Day International against Australia in Ranchi on March 8, Friday, then he will join the elite group of cricketers who have surpassed 17,000 runs across all three formats of the game.

Only Virat Kohli (19,453) is the current Indian player to have surpassed 17,000 runs and is third in the overall list behind Sachin Tendulkar (34,357) and Rahul Dravid (24,208). Other two crickets are Sourav Ganguly (18,575) and Virender Sehwag (17,253) crossed the landmark of 17,00 runs in international cricket.

MS Dhoni is from Ranchi and to achieve the feat in his hometown can be an extra special opportunity for the wicketkeeper.

India are leading the five match ODI series 2-0 against Australia. In the second ODI, the Men in Blue won the match in the final over by 8 runs. A win in Ranchi will see India seal the ODI series.

Suresh Raina on MS Dhoni's best batting position

Chennai Super Kings star Suresh Raina gives his opinion on which is the best batting position for MS Dhoni. Suresh Raina says batting in the fifth or six wicket is the ideal position for Dhoni and not higher up the order.

"I think number three or four should be good (for Kohli). If the top order topples quickly, we need someone like Kohli to keep it together. For MS, the ideal position would be number five or six. He is such a keen reader of the game and brings years of experience. When required he can build up an innings and his finishing skills are unmatched," said Suresh Raina, as reported by Money Control.

Suresh Raina was also asked to predict who will win the 2019 ICC World Cup that will be held in England in the summer.

"For me the most balanced team will win the World Cup. English conditions are helpful for the seamers but in the recent years we have seen spinners also do well," said Suresh Raina.

"Last year when I was playing against Ireland and England, our wrist spinners did really well. Team India is shaping up really well in this regard, a healthy mix of youth and experience. And a pace attack that is bowling beautifully in all conditions. No grey areas as such."