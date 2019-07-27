The Indian authorities have sought the release of the remaining three crew members on board the MT Riah ship on Saturday. Iranian officials had earlier released 9 out the 12 Indians.

The UAE-owned tanker was detained by the Iranian authorities for allegedly smuggling Iranian fuel out of the country in the first week of July.

"Nine crew members have been released and they will be on their way to India soon," said Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesman Raveesh Kumar.

"Our mission in Iran has requested the concerned Iranian authorities for the release of remaining crew members," he added.

Information on why the remaining three detained crew members were not reported at the time of filing this report.

Iran had granted consular access to 18 Indians stranded on another ship, the British-flagged Stena Impero, that was seized by Iranian Revolutionary Guards in the Strait of Hormuz on July 19.

All of them are fine, the Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan said on Thursday, adding India will continue to take necessary steps to ensure their early release and repatriation.

British officials have detained Iranian tanker Grace 1, carrying 24 Indians in Gibraltar earlier this month for allegedly carrying oil to Syria, violating European Union sanctions.

Tensions in the Persian Gulf increased after relations between Iran and western powers deteriorated following US imposition of sanctions on countries participating in oil and other products trade with Iran.

Both the US and Iran have shown aggressive military stance triggering analysts to fear a military confrontation between the two countries in the strategic Strait of Hormuz channel.

Around 45 Indian crew members from three vessels -- MT Riah, Stena Impero and Grace 1 -- have been detained by the UK and Iran authorities over alleged violations of international maritime security regulations over the past month.