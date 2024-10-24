India recently showcased its latest advancements in green hydrogen technology to Bhutan's Prime Minister, Tshering Tobgay. The event, held in New Delhi on October 21, 2024, was a live demonstration of a hydrogen-fuelled bus powered by IndianOil. The Bhutanese Prime Minister had the opportunity to experience a ride in this revolutionary vehicle, marking a milestone in the journey towards green mobility.

The Green Hydrogen Fuel Cell Bus, as it is known, is a testament to India's commitment to sustainability and a greener future for the coming generations. The bus emits no CO2 or pollutants, only pure water, making it a game-changer in the field of transportation. This innovation is a part of India's broader strategy to position itself as a global hub for green hydrogen production and export. Indian Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi, expressed his delight at this development on social media platform X. He stated, "I am delighted that PM Tshering Tobgay was able to sit on the Green Hydrogen Fuel Cell Bus. Such a Bus is a part of our efforts to boost sustainability and contribute to a greener future for the coming generations."

The event was spearheaded by India's Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas, Hardeep Singh Puri, and was attended by senior officials from the ministry, including IndianOil Chairman and Director (Marketing) V Satish Kumar. During the demonstration, Puri emphasized India's leadership in green hydrogen innovation, underscoring the importance of regional cooperation in addressing global environmental challenges. Puri highlighted India's ongoing projects, such as hydrogen blending in natural gas pipelines and the localisation of electrolyzer-based technologies. He stated, "India's strides in green hydrogen are a testament to our commitment to sustainable energy solutions. We are eager to extend our expertise and collaborate with regional partners like Bhutan to pave the way for a cleaner, greener future."

The Fuel of the Future – Green Hydrogen is paving the way for a cleaner, sustainable tomorrow.



Hon'ble Minister Shri @HardeepSPuri showcased India's advancements in Green Hydrogen to Prime Minister of Bhutan, @tsheringtobgay, and his delegation through a live demonstration of…

Bhutan's delegation, led by Prime Minister Tobgay, expressed keen interest in adopting green hydrogen mobility solutions. Known for its focus on renewable energy, particularly hydropower, Bhutan sees green hydrogen as a natural extension of its efforts to reduce carbon emissions and promote clean energy across the region.

Prime Minister Tobgay praised India's advancements in green hydrogen and noted the potential for collaboration between the two nations in developing sustainable transportation solutions. He remarked, Bhutan is committed to reducing its environmental footprint, and India's experience in green hydrogen technology provides valuable insights for our own journey towards cleaner energy solutions. This event is reminiscent of similar initiatives in the past where nations have come together to address environmental challenges. For instance, the Paris Agreement in 2015, where 196 countries committed to reducing their carbon footprint to combat climate change. This event between India and Bhutan is another step in that direction, highlighting the importance of regional cooperation in achieving global sustainability goals.

Demonstration of the Green Hydrogen Fuel Cell Bus to Bhutan's Prime Minister is a significant milestone in India's journey towards a sustainable future. It not only showcases India's advancements in green hydrogen technology but also opens avenues for collaboration with Bhutan in developing clean energy solutions. As the world grapples with the challenges of climate change, such initiatives underscore the importance of innovation and cooperation in paving the way for a greener future.