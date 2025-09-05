In a strategic move to enhance its defense capabilities, the Indian government has introduced a comprehensive 15-year roadmap aimed at transforming the country's armed forces. This initiative, following the successful Operation Sindoor, is set to inject billions of dollars into the military, integrating advanced technology to address evolving security challenges.

According to NDTV, the roadmap includes the addition of nuclear-powered warships, next-generation battle tanks, hypersonic missiles, stealth bomber drones, AI-powered weapons, and space-based warfare technology.

The Indian Army is poised for a significant upgrade, with plans to induct approximately 1,800 future tanks to replace the outdated Soviet-era T-72 fleet. Additionally, the army will acquire 400 light tanks designed for mountain warfare, 50,000 tank-mounted anti-tank guided missiles, and over 700 robotic counter-IED systems.

The Indian Navy is also set to receive a substantial boost, with the acquisition of a new aircraft carrier, 10 next-generation frigates, 7 advanced corvettes, and 4 landing dock platforms. Notably, nuclear propulsion for warships and electromagnetic aircraft launch systems have been approved, marking a significant advancement in naval capabilities.

The Indian Air Force will enhance its aerial prowess by acquiring 75 high-altitude pseudo-satellites, 150 stealth bomber drones, hundreds of precision-guided munitions, and over 100 remotely piloted aircraft. This comprehensive roadmap is seen as a bold step to enhance India's security warfare apparatus, incorporating AI, space warfare, and other critical domains that have become essential tools in the current global context.

The ongoing conflicts between Russia and Ukraine, Israel and Gaza, and the concluded war between Israel, Iran, and America have underscored the need for such advancements.

The initiative comes amid escalating regional tensions, underscoring the need for enhanced military capabilities to address 21st-century threats. The roadmap provides a blueprint for over 200 weapon systems and technologies, guiding the defense industry on research and development priorities to foster indigenous innovation and self-reliance. The Defence Ministry's plan emphasizes adapting to the evolving nature of warfare, with a strong push toward multi-domain operations spanning land, sea, air, space, and cyber realms.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also highlighted the 'Sudarshan Chakra' mission within the plan, targeting the development of an indigenous aerial defense system by 2035. The Ministry of Defence underscored the requirement to keep up with evolving defense technology in a rapidly changing world.

The document states, "Technology has always been employed to develop improved tools of warfare. Today, we are witnessing an unprecedented revolution in technologies. These advancements have ushered in the era of offensive cyber operations, autonomous unmanned systems, information dominance, space warfare, and other developments that have culminated in Effect-Based Operations (EBOs)."

The plan includes the integration of indigenous next-generation battle tanks, hypersonic missiles, nuclear-powered warships, space-based warfare technology, stealth bomber drones, and AI-powered weapons into the country's weaponry. The Defence Ministry's emphasis on indigenous innovation and self-reliance aligns with India's broader strategic goals of reducing dependency on foreign defense imports and fostering a robust domestic defense industry.

The Modi government's 15-year defense roadmap reflects a strategic shift towards embracing these advancements and preparing India's armed forces for future challenges. By investing in cutting-edge technology and fostering indigenous innovation, India aims to enhance its military capabilities and maintain a strategic edge in the region.

The roadmap's focus on multi-domain operations spanning land, sea, air, space, and cyber realms aligns with global trends in defense strategy. As countries around the world adapt to the changing nature of warfare, India's comprehensive approach positions it to effectively address emerging threats and maintain national security.

