India surpassed Russia with the highest ever single-day spike of 24,850 cases. India's tally now stands at 6,73,165, next to only US and Brazil. India continues to witness a rise in COVID cases, however, recovery rate has also improved nationwide.

The number of recovered cases among COVID-19 patients has risen to 4,09,082, taking the national recovery rate to 60.77%. On July 05, 9,873 RTPCR tests and 13,263 rapid antigen tests were conducted in Delhi.

Highest single-day spike in the country

2,244 new COVID cases and 63 deaths were reported in the national capital, taking the total cases to 99,444. Maharashtra reported 6,555 new COVID-19 cases and 151 deaths today, taking the total number to 2,06,619.

While, in the southern part, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka reported 4,150 and 1,925 fresh cases respectively. The total number of cases in Tamil Nadu stands at 1,11,151 while Karnataka recorded 23,474. Total number of cases in Tamil Nadu stands at 1,11,151 while Karnataka recorded 23,474