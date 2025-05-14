India slams China's 'preposterous' attempt to rename places in Arunachal Pradesh

India on Tuesday lambasted China for its repeated and "preposterous" attempts to rename locations in Arunachal Pradesh, reaffirming that the north-eastern state is an integral and inalienable part of the country.

Responding to media queries over the matter, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) issued a strong statement rejecting China's actions.

"We have noticed that China has persisted with its vain and preposterous attempts to name places in the Indian state of Arunachal Pradesh. Consistent with our principled position, we reject such attempts categorically. Creative naming will not alter the undeniable reality that Arunachal Pradesh was, is, and will always remain an integral and inalienable part of India," the MEA stated.

Despite India's consistent opposition, China reportedly released its fourth list in April, renaming 30 locations in Arunachal Pradesh, a move that India sees as a blatant disregard of sovereignty.

Reacting sharply to the development, Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu had condemned the Chinese move in a post on X, saying, "Another gimmick from China. Being a proud citizen of Bharat and a native of Arunachal Pradesh, I strongly condemn this act of naming places within Arunachal Pradesh, which have been an inalienable integral part of India. Proud citizens and patriots of Arunachal Pradesh are rejecting such antics."

India had similarly dismissed earlier renaming attempts by China, with the MEA reiterating its stance: "We firmly reject such attempts. Assigning invented names will not alter the reality that Arunachal Pradesh is, has been, and will always be an integral and inalienable part of India."

Separately, concerns continue to mount in India over China's hydropower activities in Tibet. In December 2024, China approved the construction of a large hydropower project on the lower reaches of the Yarlung Tsangpo River, which flows from Tibet into Arunachal Pradesh and Assam and is known in India as the Brahmaputra.

India responded with caution and concern.

"We have seen the information released by Xinhua on 25th December 2024 regarding a hydropower project on the Yarlung Tsangpo River in the Tibet Autonomous Region of China. As a lower riparian state with established user rights to the waters of the river, we have consistently expressed, through expert-level as well as diplomatic channels, our views and concerns to the Chinese side over mega projects on rivers in their territory," MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said during a media briefing.

India remains vigilant regarding any upstream developments that could affect water flow and availability downstream.

In the past, China's 12th Five-Year Plan (2011–2015) had proposed three hydropower projects on the main stream of the Brahmaputra in Tibet, the first of which -- at Jiacha -- became operational in August 2020.

Later, China's 14th Five-Year Plan, adopted in March 2021, further confirmed plans for hydropower development on the lower reaches of the Brahmaputra River, sparking strategic and environmental concerns in India.

The Indian government has reiterated that it closely monitors all developments related to transboundary rivers and will take necessary measures to safeguard its interests, while continuing to raise concerns with China through all appropriate channels.

