CPI-M writes to PM Modi urging special parliamentary session to address 'Operation Sindoor'

The CPI-M General Secretary M.A. Baby, on Monday, wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, requesting a special session of the Parliament to address ceasefire developments and related national concerns.

According to the letter, although the ceasefire announcement brought a sense of relief to all sections, several areas of concern remained unaddressed, particularly regarding the terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, last month, which prompted India to launch Operation Sindoor, and crushing several terror bases in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir.

According to the letter from the CPI-M leader to the Prime Minister, although the people of India displaying an overwhelming unity in the country in wake of the terror attack at Pahalgam last month, the spirit of the national unity was being undermined to an extent by virulent campaign of "hatred and jingoisim" as well as by "misinformation spread by certain media outlets and elements on social media".

These actions, according to the letter, caused significant confusion and unrest among the public.

"Additionally, the announcement by the President of the United States regarding the ceasefire, made before any official statement from our representatives, has raised serious concerns. It is an avowedly accepted policy of our country that we settle our disputes bilaterally, without allowing any third-party intervention. Therefore, this situation requires clear and authoritative clarification from the highest levels of our government," the letter said.

In such a situation, as claimed by the CPI-M General Secretary, the Prime Minister should convene a special Parliament session and be personally present there to clarify the Union government's position on this issue.

Earlier on Monday, the CPI-M leadership had also raised a question on the silence of the Union government over the decision by the Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri to block his X account after he and his daughter were trolled heavily on social media.

(With inputs from IANS)