BJP MLA C. K. Ramamurthy on Saturday slammed Congress for accusing him of disrespecting the National Flag at an event and trying to create controversy.

He further urged the Congress should learn some sense at least now and stop spreading false news about him.

Speaking to the media, Ramamurthy criticised the Congress, saying, "Out of frustration over the defeat of one of their former local MLAs, the Congress is portraying as if I have committed a mistake that I never did."

"In Jayanagar's 9th Block, a prayer was held at a temple by Kannada cultural organisations for the success of the Indian Army's operation. During this event, sweets were also distributed. A video from the event, where a third person standing beside me is seen wiping his hand on the National Flag, has been circulated by the Congress on social media. The Congress is falsely claiming that I disrespected the national flag, which is condemnable," he objected.

He clarified, "An FIR has already been registered at Tilaknagar Police Station against the individual who disrespected the flag, not against me. Despite this, the Congress is agitating to have me arrested. This clearly shows who the real anti-nationals are - it reveals the culture and nature of the Congress party."

Ramamurthy said, "The BJP had not organised the event in Jaynagar. Local pro-Kannada organisations had invited me. As an MLA, attending such a programme was my duty. However, I am deeply hurt."

Karnataka Congress on May 8 alleged that Ramamurthy and BJP leaders insulted the National Flag by using it as a handkerchief during the sweet distribution event in Jayanagar, Bengaluru.

"Fake patriotic BJP members have never accepted the National Flag and the Constitution of India. RSS and BJP cannot even accept the national flag that proclaims equality, unity and integrity. The Punishment for such offences can include imprisonment for up to three years, or fine, or both under the Prevention of Insults to National Honour Act, 1971," the Congress said in a post on social media.

The party has also put up a 26-second duration video in this regard and given the title, 'Insult to the National Flag by BJP'.

(With inputs from IANS)