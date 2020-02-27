Talking to reporters in Washington, after his return from India on Wednesday, February 26, Trump said, "Narendra Modi is a great gentleman and a great leader. The US' relationship with India is "extraordinary" right now and a lot of progress has been made in bilateral ties during his official maiden visit to the country.

"We are going to be doing a lot of business with India, they are sending billions and billions of dollars now to the United States," Trump said. In a tweet by Ivanka, highlighted Trump's latest announced - US International Development Finance Corporation will set up a permanent presence in India to strengthen its economic ties, further women's economic empowerment through WGDP (Women's Global Development and Prosperity) initiative and promote development in the country.

US-India defence deal

India and the US finalised defence deals worth US$ 3 billion under which 30 military helicopters will be procured from two American defence majors for Indian armed forces.

The deals will also include procurement of 24 MH-60 Romeo helicopters by India from the US at a cost of US$ 2.6 billion. Another contract is to acquire six AH-64E Apache helicopters for US$ 800 million from the US is also on cards.

While two powerful economies, India and the US have not been able to reach a comprehensive agreement on trade, which Trump anticipates to be completed perhaps by the end of the year. Continued negotiations on since 2018.

"America loves India, America respects India, and America will always be faithful and loyal friends to the Indian people," says Donald Trump, President of the USA. In India, ExxonMobil signed a deal to further improve India's natural gas distribution network so that the country can accept even more American LNG exports.

Bolstering Indo-US ties

According to a press statement released by the White House, "The United States and India are committed to investing in sustainable, transparent, quality infrastructure in the region. The United States is working closely with India to combat terrorism, confront global drug trafficking, and promote a free and open Indo-Pacific."

President Trump was accompanied by First Lady Melania Trump daughter Ivanka Trump, son-in-law Jared Kushner and the top brass of his administration, including National Security Advisor Robert O'Brien during his recent official visit to India on February 24 and 25, 2020.

On visiting Ahmedabad, Agra and New Delhi before leaving for Washington, Trump thanked the warm hospitality, while reaffirming the strong strategic partnership, vibrant economic ties and expanding security relationship between two countries. "Wonderful trip, but glad to be home! Thank you India!" Trump added.