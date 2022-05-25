India reported 2,124 fresh Covid cases in the past 24 hours, a rise of 449 against previous day's 1,675 count, the Union Health Ministry said on Wednesday.

In the same period, 17 Covid deaths were reported taking the nationwide toll to 5,24,507.

The active caseload stands at 14,971 cases, accounting for 0.03 per cent of the country's total positive cases.

The recovery of 1,977 patients in the last 24 hours took the cumulative tally to 4,26,02,714. Consequently, the recovery rate stands at 98.75 per cent.

Meanwhile, India's Daily Positivity rate has slightly risen to 0.46 per cent, while the Weekly Positivity Rate currently stands at 0.49 per cent.

Also in the same period, a total of 4,58,924 tests were conducted across the country, increasing the overall to 84.79 crore.

As of Wednesday morning, India's Covid-19 vaccination coverage exceeded 192.67 crore, achieved via 2,43,14,249 sessions.

Over 3.31 crore adolescents have been administered with a first dose of Covid-19 jab since the beginning of vaccination drive for this age bracket.