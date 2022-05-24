The global coronavirus caseload has topped 526 million, while the deaths have surged to more than 6.27 million and vaccinations to over 11.44 billion, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

In its latest update on Tuesday morning, the University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed that the current global caseload and the death toll stood at 526,061,225 and 6,278,344, respectively, while the total number of vaccine doses administered increased to 11,445,649,266.

The US continues to be the worst-hit country with the world's highest number of cases and deaths at 83,390,587 and 1,002,376, respectively, according to the CSSE.

India accounts for the second highest caseload at 43,138,393.

The other countries with over 10 million cases are Brazil (30,803,995), France (29,551,335), Germany (26,109,965), the UK (22,448,854), Russia (18,030,719), South Korea (17,993,985), Italy (17,257,573), Turkey (15,064,220), Spain (12,234,806) and Vietnam (10,710,066).

The nations with a death toll of over 100,000 are Brazil (665,891), India (524,459), Russia (370,795), Mexico (324,768), Peru (213,106), the UK (178,744), Italy (166,032), Indonesia (156,534), France (148,955), Iran (141,281), Colombia (139,833), Germany (138,485), Argentina (128,825), Poland (116,268), Spain (105,952) and South Africa (100,952).

India on Tuesday reported 1,675 fresh Covid cases, a decline against the 2,022 infections registered the previous day, the Union Health Ministry said.

In the same period, the country also reported 31 Covid fatalities, taking the overall death toll to 5,24,490.

The active caseload stands at 14,841 cases, accounting for 0.03 per cent of the country's total positive cases.

The recovery of 1,635 patients in the last 24 hours took the cumulative tally to 4,26,00,737. Consequently, India's recovery rate stands at 98.75 per cent.

While the daily positivity rate has slightly declined to 0.41 per cent, the weekly positivity rate stood at 0.49 per cent.

Also in the same period, a total of 4,07,626 tests were conducted across the country, increasing the overall to 84.74 crore.

As of Tuesday morning, India's Covid-19 vaccination coverage exceeded 192.52 crore, achieved via 2,42,67,393 sessions.

Over 3.30 crore adolescents have been administered with a first dose of Covid-19 jab since the beginning of vaccination drive for this age bracket.