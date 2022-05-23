The global coronavirus caseload has topped 525.5 million, while the deaths have surged to more than 6.27 million and vaccinations to over 11.44 billion, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

In its latest update on Monday morning, the University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed that the current global caseload and the death toll stood at 525,577,051 and 6,277,152, respectively, while the total number of vaccine doses administered increased to 11,442,406,120.

India accounts for the second highest caseload at 43,136,371.

The other countries with over 10 million cases are Brazil (30,791,220), France (29,580,970), Germany (26,045,528), the UK (22,422,800), Russia (18,026,628), South Korea (17,967,672), Italy (17,247,552), Turkey (15,063,298), Spain (12,234,806) and Vietnam (10,708,887).

The nations with a death toll of over 100,000 are Brazil (665,854), India (524,413), Russia (370,721), Mexico (324,617), Peru (213,098), the UK (178,636), Italy (165,952), Indonesia (156,522), France (148,823), Iran (141,271), Colombia (139,833), Germany (138,326), Argentina (128,825), Poland (116,268), Spain (105,952) and South Africa (100,933).

India reported a marginal decline at 2,022 fresh Covid cases in a span of 24 hours against the previous day's count of 2,226, the Union Health Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Monday morning.

In the same period, the country has reported 46 Covid deaths, taking the nationwide death toll to 5,24,459.

The active caseload of the country stands at 14,832 cases, accounting for 0.03 per cent of the country's total positive cases.

The recovery of 2,099 patients in the span of 24 hours took the cumulative tally to 4,25,99,102. Consequently, India's recovery rate stands at 98.75 per cent.

Meanwhile, India's daily positivity rate has slightly increased to 0.69 per cent, while the weekly positivity rate currently stands at 0.49 per cent.

Also in the same period, a total of 2,94,812 tests were conducted across the country, increasing the overall to 84.70 crore.

As of Monday morning, India's Covid-19 vaccination coverage exceeded 192.38 crore, achieved via 2,42,38,619 sessions.

Over 3.28 crore adolescents have been administered with a first dose of Covid-19 jab since the beginning of vaccination drive for this age bracket.