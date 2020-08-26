India on Wednesday, August 26, recorded 67,151 new coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours, taking the overall tally to 32,34,474. The country also registered 1,059 more fatalities, taking the death toll to 59,449.

The actual caseload is the active Covid-19 cases, which currently stands at 7,07,267. The silver lining is that the recoveries are over three times more than the active cases.

The country breached the 30-lakh mark on August 23 and added more than two lakh fresh Covid cases in just three days.

Recoveries more than active cases

Recoveries have crossed the 24-lakh mark and surged to 24,67,758 with 63,173 more people recuperating in the past 24 hours, taking the recovery rate to 75.92 per cent.

Out of the total active cases, 2.7 per cent patients are on oxygen support, 1.92 per cent patients in intensive care units (ICU) and 0.29 per cent are on ventilator support.

In India the fatality rate, which is the proportion of people who die from the disease among individuals diagnosed, has dropped to 1.84 per cent, the Health Ministry said.

As per Ministry's data, 87 per cent of deaths due to coronavirus were recorded among people aged 45 and above, while people in the 60-years and above category were among the 51 per cent of total deaths. Meanwhile, the mortality rate among people under 26 years of age was 2 per cent.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research, a cumulative of 3,76,51,512 samples have been tested till August 25 with 8,23,992 samples being tested on Tuesday.

Maharashtra continues to remain the worst-hit

Maharashtra continues to be the worst-hit with a total of 6,93,398 cases and 22,465 deaths; followed by Tamil Nadu with 3,85,352 cases and 6,614 deaths. Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, West Bengal, and Bihar come next.

