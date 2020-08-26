While we were still not over the previous brutal rape incident occurred in Lakhimpur, another horrific incident surfaced the district. A 17-year-old girl was raped and mutilated found near a village in Lakhimpur Kheri district. This is the second rape and murder of a teenage girl in this district in the past 10 days.

According to the initial reports, the girl's body was found on Tuesday in a dried-up pond along with neck injuries. The Police reported that she was killed with a sharp weapon.

As per SP Satendar Kumar, "The post-mortem report has confirmed rape. We are making all possible efforts to identify and arrest the accused. We hope to make a breakthrough soon."

According to the family of the victim, the girl left home to visit a neighbouring village to fill her scholarship form. As she was absconding for a long time they reported to the police.

The 17-year-old's uncle said, "I really do not know what to say or whom to suspect. She left around 8.30 a.m. on Monday. We do not suspect anyone."

Other rape incidents in Lakhimpur

Previously, a 13-year-old girl was raped and killed while her father alleged his daughter had been strangled and had her eyes gouged out and her tongue cut off. Her body was found in a sugarcane field that belongs to one of the accused.

The post-mortem report, which was released a day later, did not show her eyes had been gouged or that her tongue was cut out. The police said the autopsy did mention rape and strangulation. Two men from her village have been arrested.