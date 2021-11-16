In the last 24 hours, India registered 8,865 new Covid-19 cases, marking the lowest single-day infection spike in the last 287 days, the Union Health Ministry said on Tuesday. The nationwide death toll currently stood at 4,63,852, after 197 more people succumbed to the virus in the past 24 hours, according to the Ministry.

The recovery of 11,971 patients in the last 24 hours has increased the cumulative tally to 3,38,61,756. Consequently, India's recovery rate stands at 98.27 per cent, the highest since March 2020.

The active caseload stands at 1,30,793, the lowest in 525 days. Active cases presently account for 0.38 per cent of the country's total positive cases, the lowest since March 2020. Also in the same period, a total of 11,07,617 tests were conducted across the country, increasing the cumulative total to 62.57 crore.

Meanwhile, the weekly positivity rate at 0.97 per cent has remained less than 2 per cent for the last 53 days now. The daily positivity rate at 0.80 per cent has also remained below 2 per cent for last the 43 days and less than 3 per cent for 78 consecutive days.

With the administration of 59,75,469 vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, India's Covid inoculation coverage has reached 112.97 crore as of Tuesday morning. This has been achieved through 1,16,00,209 in sessions.

Global Covid-19 caseload tops 253.8 mn

Meanwhile, the global coronavirus caseload has topped 253.8 million, while the deaths have surged to more than 5.10 million and vaccinations to over 7.49 billion, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

In its latest update on Tuesday morning, the University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed that the current global caseload, death toll and the total number number of vaccine doses administered stood at 253,807,313, 5,106,530 and 7,492,843,205, respectively.

The US continues to be the worst-hit country with the world's highest number of cases and deaths at 47,221,549 and 764,363, according to the CSSE. The second worst hit country in terms of cases is India (34,447,536 infections and 463,655 deaths), followed by Brazil (21,960,766 infections and 611,346 deaths).

The other worst countries with over 5 million cases are the UK (9,649,233), Russia (8,956,136), Turkey (8,433,988), France (7,393,296), Iran (6,045,212), Argentina (5,307,159), Spain (5,056,954), Germany (5,069,245) and Colombia (5,034,266), the CSSE figures showed.

Nations with a death toll of over 100,000 are Mexico (291,147), Russia (251,796), Peru (200,672), Indonesia (143,670), the UK (143,384), Italy (132,819), Colombia (127,833), Iran (128,272), France (119,177) and Argentina (116,250).