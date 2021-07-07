India recorded 43,733 new cases on Wednesday, the 29th consecutive day when less than one lakh new coronavirus cases were reported in a day. The death toll in the past 24 hours was 930 deaths, said the Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry.

The active cases have now come down below 5 lakh. The country has 4,59,920 active cases presently and has witnessed a total of 4,04,211 deaths so far. According to the Ministry, a total of 47,240 people have been discharged in the last 24 hours, taking the total discharge to 2,97,99,534 till date.

The Ministry said that a total of 36,13,23,548 people have been vaccinated so far in the country, including 36,05,998 who were administered vaccines in the last 24 hours. According to the Indian Council of Medical Research, 42,33,32,097 samples have been tested up to July 6 for Covid-19. Of these 19,07,216 samples were tested on Tuesday.

On July 6, India recorded 553 deaths -- lowest since April 6. This was after on May 23, India saw record fatalities with 4,454 deaths in 24 hours at the peak of the second wave. The first death in the country due to the pandemic was reported last March.

Global caseload

The overall global Covid-19 caseload has topped 184.5 million, while the deaths have surged to more than 3.99 million and vaccinations soared to over 3.25 billion, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

In its latest update on Wednesday morning, the University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed that the current global caseload, death toll and the total number of vaccine doses administered stood at 184,536,711, 3,991,598 and 3,253,108,271, respectively.

The US continues to be the worst-hit country with the world's highest number of cases and deaths at 33,746,275 and 605,903, respectively, according to the CSSE. In terms of infections, India follows in second place with 30,619,932 cases.

The other worst countries with over 3 million cases are Brazil (18,855,015), France (5,852,599), Russia (5,591,030), Turkey (5,449,464), the UK (4,975,620), Argentina (4,574,340), Colombia (4,402,582), Italy (4,264,704), Spain (3,880,612), Germany (3,739,575) and Iran (3,286,923), the CSSE figures showed.

In terms of deaths, Brazil comes second with 526,892 fatalities. Nations with a death toll of over 100,000 are India (403,281), Mexico (233,689), Peru (193,389), Russia (137,005), the UK (128,532), Italy (127,704), France (111,420) and Colombia (110,019).

(With inputs from IANS)