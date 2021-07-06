The Delta variant of coronavirus was initially detected in India, and this variant, classified as a 'variant of concern' was responsible for the deadly second wave of the pandemic in the country. And now, a new study conducted by researchers at the Sir Ganga Ram Hospital has suggested that Covid vaccines are eight times less effective against the Delta variant when compared to the original strain of virus initially detected in Wuhan, China.

Delta variant: Highly transmissible, Could evade immunity

The research report came as a real shocker, as the Delta variant contributes to the majority of the Covid cases in India. The findings of the study also suggested that the Delta variant is highly transmissible and could evade the natural immunity acquired by recovered coronavirus patients.

Researchers who took part in the study made this conclusion after analyzing the medical condition and Covid history of more than 100 healthcare workers (HCWs) at three centers in India, including Delhi's Sir Ganga Ram Hospital.

During the study, researchers noted that the Delta variant was the dominant strain among fully vaccinated healthcare workers infected with Covid. It should be also noted that the respiratory viral load among these healthcare workers was very high when compared to other people who were diagnosed with non-Delta variants of Covid. Moreover, the Delta variant generated greater transmission among fully vaccinated healthcare workers.

Increased replication of Covid Delta variant

"Increased replication could be responsible for generating greater numbers of virus particles, or the particles themselves could be more likely to lead to a productive infection," wrote the researchers in the study report.

Even though severe infections with complications were less among vaccinated people, researchers noted that breakthrough transmission clusters associated with the Covid Delta variant are undoubtedly a matter of concern. In this case, breakthrough transmission means fully vaccinated healthcare workers again getting infected with the coronavirus.

Dr Chand Wattal, Chairperson of the Institute of Clinical Microbiology and Immunology at Delhi's Sir Ganga Ram Hospital told PTI, "From this study, it appears that we have miles to go before we sleep in case of Covid-19 pandemics. These mutations are bound to happen if we lower our guard and allow ourselves to fall prey to this virus, giving it an opportunity to multiply."