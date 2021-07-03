In the initial days of the coronavirus outbreak, medical experts revealed that the common symptoms associated with the infection are fever, cough, shortness of breath, and fatigue. Later, medical experts found that Covid infection can induce neurological disorders too, and it used to affect at least 25 percent of the patients. One of the most commonly reported neurological symptoms among Covid patients is brain fog, and this cognitive impairment could last for months even after recovering from the infection.

What is brain fog and how it affects people?

Several people who have recovered from brain fog have often complained about memory loss, cognitive impairment, difficulty concentrating, and mental exhaustion. Medical experts have named this brain fog. It should be noted that brain fog is not necessarily a medical diagnosis, instead, it is a term used to describe the feeling of being mentally slow and fuzzy.

Even though researchers are still investigating the cause of brain fog among Covid patients, they believe that both psychological and physiological factors could be contributing to developing this mental issue.

A recent study had found increased levels of cytokines in the fluid surrounding the brains of people weeks after coronavirus infection. Cytokines are produced by the immune system that encourages inflammation. As inflammation affects the neurons, it will negatively impact their ability to communicate, which will ultimately result in brain fog.

Apart from this, there could be some contributing factors behind the development of brain fog which include poor sleep quality, feeling of loneliness, depression, stress, and anxiety.

How to overcome brain fog post Covid recovery?

According to medical experts, the most effective way to combat brain fog is by embracing healthy life habits. A person who recovers from Covid should make sure that he or she is getting plenty of healthy sleep, as it will help in effectively repairing the body, thus aiding recovery.

Physical activity is yet another habit a person should develop after recovering from Covid. Engaging in regular physical activity not only boosts the health of the heart and lungs but also improves brain function. People who recovered from coronavirus infection could also adopt a healthy diet, and should avoid tobacco and alcohol.