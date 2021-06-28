As the coronavirus vaccination rollout is progressing steadily in India, and in different parts of the world, the World Health Organization (WHO) has warned people not to take painkillers before receiving the jab. The apex health body issued this warning to prevent potential side effects of the vaccine as it interacts with painkillers.

Can a person take painkillers after receiving the Covid vaccine?

According to a WHO spokesperson, it is not advisable to take painkillers before receiving the Covid vaccine. However, people can take painkillers like paracetamol after receiving the vaccine to control side effects like fever, pain, and muscle aches.

The World Health Organization issued this clarification after several posts on social media platforms urged people to take painkillers and antihistamines before vaccination to prevent potential side effects of the jab.

"Taking painkillers such as paracetamol before receiving the Covid-19 vaccine to prevent side effects is not recommended. This is because it is not known how painkillers may affect how well the vaccine works. However, you may take paracetamol or other painkillers if you do develop side effects such as pain, fever, headache, or muscle aches after vaccination," said the WHO spokesperson, Euronews reports.

How painkillers negatively affect Covid vaccination?

Even though there is no solid evidence, several medical experts strongly believe that taking painkillers before the Covid vaccination could affect the efficacy of the jab. Several previous studies had suggested that certain painkillers could interfere with the human body's immune system, an act which is also carried out by the coronavirus vaccine on the body.

When a vaccine shot is administered to the human body, it could generate antibodies that could lead to inflammatory reactions, which we call side effects. Hence, it is observed that having painkillers before receiving the coronavirus vaccine could suppress the immune system from doing its work properly.