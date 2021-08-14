India on Saturday showed a marginal dip in daily Covid-19 caseload as it recorded 38,667 fresh infections in the last 24 hours, compared to Friday's caseload of 40,120 fresh cases.

In fact, the country reported 41,195 new infections on Thursday, which was the first time in the past seven days that the figure again crossed the 40,000-mark.

The death toll remained within 500 at 478 in the last 24 hours, reaching a total of 4,30,732, which is third in the world after the US and Mexico. The recovery rate from the SARS-CoV2 virus stood at 97.45 per cent.

Less than 50,000 daily new cases have been reported for 48 consecutive days, as per the Covid bulletin released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. The active caseload registered a growth of 2,446 on Saturday and the total caseload climbed to 3,87,673.

The active caseloads constitute 1.21 per cent of total cases, as per the bulletin released by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

A total of 35,743 patients were discharged from the hospitals and health centres in the last 24 hours, outnumbering new infections, taking the total number of cured to 3,13,38,088 to date in India. The Weekly Positivity Rate remained below 5 per cent and is currently at 2.05 per cent.

The daily positivity rate has continued to remain below 3 per cent for 19 continuous days and currently stands at 1.73 per cent.

India's vaccination coverage has crossed has exceeded 53 crore. A total of 63,80,937 doses of vaccines were administered in the last 24 hours span of time, pushing the total vaccination so far to 53,61,89,903.

With substantially ramped up testing capacity across the country, a total of 22,29,798 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours in the country. Cumulatively, India has conducted over 48.94 crore (49,17,00,577) tests so far.

Karnataka logs 1,669 new Covid cases

Karnataka logged 1,669 new Covid cases and 22 deaths in the last 24 hours according to a health bulletin released by the state Health and Family Welfare Department. Total active cases in Bengaluru stood at 22,703 while 1,672 people were discharged across the state after recovery.

Bengaluru Urban reported 425 cases followed by Dakshina Kannada district with 390, Udupi with 115, Hassan 113, and Mysuru 106, while 11 districts, mostly from north Karnataka, reported single digit positive cases, and Ramnagar, Haveri, and Bidar districts zero cases.

Five deaths were reported from Bengaluru and three from Dakshina Kannada. Positivity rate for the day recorded was 0.98 per cent and case fatality rate stood at 1.31 per cent.