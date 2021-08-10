As COVID cases have started to drop in India, some states are seeing an opposite trend. The fear of third wave of COVID-19 has put Indians on edge, mainly after some reports suggested children would be affected this time. While some states have refused to reopen schools, Punjab took the opposite route, causing a stir in the state.

Ludhiana Deputy Commissioner VK Sharma on Tuesday revealed that 20 children in two schools have tested positive for COVID-19. According to reports, eight students from the same class in Government Senior Secondary School, Basti Jodhewal, New Subhash Nagar tested positive and 12 students of Government High School Nagar Kailash Nagar were found positive.

Following this, students of class 11 and class 12 of respective schools have been asked to undergo 14-day quarantine.

Reopening of schools in Punjab

The state government recently reopened schools for class 10 through class 12 students. In a bid to keep track of COVID spread, heads of all government and private schools in the state are required to collect 10,000 samples from students and teachers for COVID testing daily. Of these, Ludhiana schools are required to test a minimum number of 1,000 samples each day.

But the new COVID cases trend shows an upward trajectory since the schools have reopened in the state. This has caused a stir in the health department and district administration.