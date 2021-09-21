India's daily Covid tally marginally improved with 26,115 new cases in the last 24 hours against the 30,000 plus cases that were reported daily for the last few days.

Out of total fresh Covid cases reported in the last 24 hours across the country, 15,692 were reported from Kerala alone while Maharashtra accounted for 2,583 cases, according to the Union Health Ministry's report.

India also witnessed slight dip in daily Covid related deaths in the last 24 hours and with 252 fatalities, the total death tally in the country so far reached 4,45,385. The fatality rate has remained at 1.33 per cent for the last few days.

Also, the number of recoveries in the last 24 hours was higher than the numbers of new positive cases registered. According to the Union Health Ministry's data, a total of 34,469 people infected with Covid have recovered, pushing the cumulative recoveries so far to 3,27,49,574.

The Covid recovery rate was reported at 97.75 per cent on Tuesday. At present, India has 3,09,575 active cases, which is 0.92 per cent of the total positive cases registered since 2020.

The daily positivity rate declined to 1.85 per cent, which remained below 3 per cent for the last 22 days, while the weekly positivity rate was at 2.08 per cent, remaining below 3 per cent for the last 88 days, according to the health ministry.

A total of 55.50 crore (55,50,35,717) Covid samples have been tested so far in the country, out of which 14,13,951 were tested in the last 24 hours, the Health Ministry data said.

Till date, the country has administered 81.85 crore (81,85,13,827) doses of Covid vaccines, out of which 96,46,778 jabs were given in the last 24 hours, the data added.

UP reports 194 active Covid cases

Uttar Pradesh now has just 194 active Covid cases left in the state. The count of fresh cases was 11 in the past 24 hours, as per the health department data on Tuesday.

A government spokesperson said cases were reported from only eight UP districts, with Lucknow reporting the highest at four. The state capital currently also has the highest number of active cases at 27.

There are 31 districts where there was not a single active on Monday. The recovery rate has also improved to 98.7 per cent.

The spokesperson said, "There were 15 recoveries on Monday, taking down the active cases by four. More than 1.82 lakh tests were carried out across the state. Meanwhile, fresh cases have declined by more than 38,000 from their peak on April 24. The state has also been able to restrict the daily Covid case count to below 50 for nearly 40 consecutive days."

He said that the daily test positivity rate in the state has dipped to less than 0.01 per cent from a high of over 16.84 per cent in April this year when the second wave had peaked.

"Test positivity rate is the percentage of samples that test positive out of the total numbers of samples evaluated. UP has been showing a much better recovery in terms of low daily positivity rate. This is a result of the swift measures, microplanning, alertness and an aggressive approach to contain the virus by the state government," he added.

(With inputs from IANS)