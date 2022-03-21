Stealth Omicron: Covid is not over in India as a fourth wave is likely, claims top expert Close
In the last 24 hours, India reported 1,549 new Covid-19 cases and 31 deaths, the Union Health Ministry announced on Monday.

The new fatalities increased the nationwide death toll to 5,16,510.

Following a continuous downward trend, India's active caseload has further declined to 25,106 on Monday, constituting 0.06 per cent of the country's total positive cases.

A total of 2,652 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours, raising the cumulative tally to 4,24,67,774. India's recovery rate stands at 98.74 per cent.

Also in the same period, a total of 3,84,499 tests were conducted across the country, which took the total to 78.30 crore.

Meanwhile, both the weekly and daily positivity rates currently stood at 0.40 per cent .

As of Monday morning, India's Covid inoculation coverage has exceeded 181.24 crore, achieved via 2,14,03,116 sessions.

