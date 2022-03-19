India reported 2,075 fresh Covid cases in last 24 hours, the Union Health ministry said on Saturday morning as the global coronavirus caseload has topped 467.6 million, while the deaths have surged to more than 6.07 million and vaccinations to over 10.77 billion.

Following a continuous downward trend, the active caseload in India has further declined to 27,802, constituting 0.06 per cent of the country's total positive cases.

A total of 3,383 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours and the cumulative tally of recovered patients since the beginning of the pandemic is now at 4,24,61,926. Consequently, the recovery rate stands at 98.73 per cent.

Also in the same period, a total of 3,70,514 tests were conducted. India has so far conducted over 78.22 crore cumulative tests. The weekly positivity rate in the country currently stands at 0.41 per cent, while the daily positivity rate is also reported to be 0.56 per cent.

India's Covid vaccination coverage has exceeded 181.04 crore as per provisional reports till 7 a.m. this morning. This has been achieved through 2,13,51,545 sessions. Over 11 lakh adolescents have been administered the first dose of vaccine since the beginning of the vaccination drive for 12 to 14 age group.

More than 17.15 core balance and unutilised Covid vaccine doses are still available with the states and UTs, according to the ministry.

Global caseload

In its latest update on Saturday morning, the University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed that the current global caseload and the death toll stood at 467,671,421 and 6,070,281, respectively, while the total number of vaccine doses administered has increased to 10,772,862,375.

The US continues to be the worst-hit country with the world's highest number of cases and deaths at 79,717,219 and 970,804, according to the CSSE. The second worst-hit country in terms of cases is India (43,004,005 infections and 516,281 deaths), followed by Brazil (29,584,800 infections and 657,098 deaths).

The other countries with over 10 million cases are France (24,143,852), the UK (20,243,664), Germany (18,412,185), Russia (17,264,828), Turkey (14,663,508), Italy (13,724,411) and Spain (11,324,637), the CSSE figures showed.

The nations with a death toll of over 100,000 are Russia (356,327), Mexico (321,806), Peru (211,691), the UK (164,099), Italy (157,607), Indonesia (153,411), France (141,869), Iran (139,478), Colombia (139,415), Argentina (127,439), Germany (126,686), Poland (114,087), Ukraine (112,459) and Spain (101,703).